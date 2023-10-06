Juvenile in critical condition after shooting at North Tuxedo Street

The juvenile was transported to Riley Hospital on Friday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile shot on the near east side of Indianapolis on Friday afternoon is being transported to Riley Hospital and is in critical condition, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported.

IMPD officers said they responded to 1232 N. Tuxedo St. on reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived and located a juvenile victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

That victim is being transported to Riley Hospital.