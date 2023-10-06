x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Juvenile in critical condition after shooting at North Tuxedo Street

The juvenile was transported to Riley Hospital on Friday afternoon.
Credit: WTHR
Police respond to a shooting at 1232 N. Tuxedo Shooting in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile shot on the near east side of Indianapolis on Friday afternoon is being transported to Riley Hospital and is in critical condition, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported. 

IMPD officers said they responded to 1232 N. Tuxedo St. on reports of a person shot.  

Credit: WTHR
Police respond to a shooting at 1231 N Tuxedo St. in Indianapolis.

Officers arrived and located a juvenile victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.  

That victim is being transported to Riley Hospital.   

Police are investigating whether this may have been a self-inflicted, or accidental, shooting.

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

Pets of the Week: 6/10/2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out