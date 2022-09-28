x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Movies

Bloomington theater hosting screening of Indiana thriller

"So Cold the River," adapted from the New York Times bestselling author Michael Koryta's novel, was filmed in southern Indiana at the West Baden Springs Hotel.

More Videos

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The historic Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington is set to host a screening of "So Cold the River" on Friday.

The horror thriller, adapted from the New York Times bestselling author Michael Koryta's novel, was filmed in southern Indiana at the West Baden Springs Hotel.

RELATED: Hoosier horror thriller 'So Cold the River' stars West Baden Springs Hotel

Bloomington's own Pigasus Pictures produced the film.

Friday's screening is set for 7 p.m., with a cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m., when Cardinal Spirits will launch its new limited-edition spirit called So Cold the Vodka.

Guests are also invited to stick around after the show for a Q&A with the filmmakers.

Tickets for Friday's screening can be purchased online. Buskirk-Chumley Theater is located at 114 E. Kirkwood Ave. in Bloomington.

RELATED: Oscar contenders to screen at Heartland International Film Festival

What other people are reading: 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out