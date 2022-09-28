Bloomington theater hosting screening of Indiana thriller

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The historic Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington is set to host a screening of "So Cold the River" on Friday.
The horror thriller, adapted from the New York Times bestselling author Michael Koryta's novel, was filmed in southern Indiana at the West Baden Springs Hotel.
Bloomington's own Pigasus Pictures produced the film.
Friday's screening is set for 7 p.m., with a cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m., when Cardinal Spirits will launch its new limited-edition spirit called So Cold the Vodka.
Guests are also invited to stick around after the show for a Q&A with the filmmakers.
Tickets for Friday's screening can be purchased online. Buskirk-Chumley Theater is located at 114 E. Kirkwood Ave. in Bloomington.
