Police investigating shooting incident at Subaru plant in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department confirms it is investigating a shooting at the Subaru plant.

The plant is located near I-65 off of State Road 38.

A media relations manager for Subaru tells 13News there was an active shooting situation on site, but did not have any additional information on the shooting to share. He did say second shift has been canceled.

Indiana State Police told 13News at 5:14 p.m. that I-65 is not restricted.

At 5:27 p.m., the Subaru media relations manager confirmed to 13News that the all clear had been given at the plant.

