Greenwood PD asking for help identifying man in fraud investigation

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Police Department is asking for help with identifying a man as a person of interest in a fraud case.

The department posted a picture of the man on social media and tells 13News he has been going from bank to bank attempting to deposit a fraudulent check and then requesting a large withdrawal from company accounts.

In the Greenwood case, the suspect tried to deposit a $4,500 check and then withdrawal $6,500, using the real Social Security number of the account holder.

At one bank in Greenwood, the suspect presented a fake U.S. passport. It was confiscated and turned over to the Greenwood Police Department. The man left the business and was seen getting into a red Mitsubishi Outlander.

Police said the suspect did succeed in his fraud attempts in Marion County.