Anderson police investigate woman's death

Officers were called to a report of a disturbance just before 4 p.m. Monday.
Credit: Caleb Amick/Anderson Herald Bulletin
Police investigate a homicide in the 1600 block of Meridian Street in Anderson, Indiana on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating the death of a woman Monday afternoon.

Officers called to a report of a disturbance in the 1600 block of Meridian Street, near State Road 32 and Central Avenue, found the body of a 49-year-old woman around 4 p.m.

Our partners at the Herald Bulletin said police are still trying to learn how the woman died, but that her death had been ruled a homicide.

“We’re at the start of the investigation,” said Sgt. Freddie Tevis.

A police department spokesperson said officers have a 28-year-old male suspect in custody and that more details would be released when they became available. 

