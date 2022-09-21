11-year-old Anderson girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus

The girl was taken to an Anderson hospital for treatment and is said to be in stable condition.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of West 30th and Fountain streets, near Raible Avenue, around 8 a.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said a woman driving Chevrolet truck was going east when the truck hit the girl.

Police said the school bus arrived shortly after the crash, called 911 and helped the child until medics arrived.

The girl was taken to an Anderson hospital for treatment and is said to be in stable condition.

Police said the woman stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.