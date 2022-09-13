Oscar contenders to screen at Heartland International Film Festival

Festival passes, as well as individual tickets, are now on sale.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 31st Heartland International Film Festival is less than a month away, and we now know the more than 115 films that will screen across the 11 days in central Indiana.

This year's lineup includes Oscar contenders "The Whale," "Women Talking," "Empire of Light," "Till" and "My Policeman," as well as 11 world premieres, three U.S. premieres, 17 special presentations from major distributors and 11 Indiana spotlight films.

The festival runs Oct. 6-16 with screenings at Newfields, Living Room Theaters, Kan-Kan Cinema & Brasserie, Glendale Landmark 12, Indianapolis Art Center and The Historic Artcraft Theatre in Franklin.

Some films will also be available to watch virtually during the festival.

Festival passes, as well as individual tickets, are now on sale. Click here to purchase tickets and for the full lineup.

The festival will open and close with films that have Indiana ties and are generating buzz ahead of awards season.

Sacha Jenkins' "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues," from Apple Original Films, opens the festival Thursday, Oct. 6. The documentary showcases the jazz musician's illustrious career, which began in Indiana in 1923 when Armstrong traveled with King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band to Richmond's Starr-Gennett Studio to record a 78rpm record of "Froggie Moore"/"Chimes Blues."

The festival concludes Sunday, Oct. 16 with a special screening of Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale," from A24 and starring Brendan Fraser, who was born in Indianapolis. Based on the play of the same name, Fraser is seen as an early frontrunner for Best Actor accolades for his performance as a 600-pound, middle-aged man who tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter (Sadie Sink).