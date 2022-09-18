Clayton Anderson performing at Touchdown Town ahead of Colts' home opener

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana native Clayton Anderson is making a name for himself in the country music world.
His new album, "Made in the USA," was released Friday, Sept. 16 and premiered on CMT. The album includes popular songs like "Indiana," "Let Me Go" and "Show Me Your Fish."
After finishing a successful lake tour this summer, he's performing at the Indianapolis Colts' home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 25. The free concert, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Touchdown Town at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Touchdown Town is located just outside of Lucas Oil Stadium's North Gate along South Street.
Click here for more information about Anderson and his latest album.
