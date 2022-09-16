Seara Burton's grandmother shares officer's story

Jacque Burton said her granddaughter is more than just the badge she wears each day and that being a police officer is a passion for her.

RICHMOND, Ind. — The grandmother of Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton is sharing the officer's story as her family continues to pray for a miracle.

It's been five weeks since Burton was shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop. She has been in hospice care for more than two weeks, after she began breathing on her own after she was taken on life support

"I believe the fact that she started breathing on her own was one of His miracles already," Burton's grandmother, Jacque, told WDTN. "I tell Him every day, over and over again, 'I know you can, if it's your will.'"

Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said on Facebook Friday that there was no change in Burton's condition.

Jacque said her granddaughter's career started at the Wayne County Jail before she took a job with the Richmond Police Department four years ago.

Jacque Burton said her granddaughter is more than just the badge she wears each day and that being a police officer is a passion for her.

“I just really want other people to understand that even though she is an officer and very proud of being one, she’s just another human being too,” she said.

Seara is the oldest of Jacque's three grandchildren. She said she grew up playing basketball and has a great sense of humor.

"She loves dancing, she loves laughing, she loves music," Jacque said.

She said this year, her granddaughter was the happiest she's ever seen her.

“She got to be a K-9 officer, which was a huge goal of hers, and then she got engaged and they were planning their wedding and their honeymoon and just their future together,” Jacque said. “She was absolutely on cloud nine.”

Jacque said Seara being shot in the line of duty shouldn't have happened. The suspect in the shooting, 47-year-old Phillip Lee, has an extensive criminal history that stretches over three decades, according to court records obtained by 13News.