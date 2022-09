Police said the crash happened Friday afternoon on U.S. 31 near Main Street.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Two people suffered minor injuries after two school buses collided Friday afternoon in Greenwood.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 near Main Street.

One driver and a chaperone were treated for minor injuries.

Police said one bus was from the Clark-Pleasant School Corporation and the other bus was from Franklin Community Schools.

No students were injured in the crash.