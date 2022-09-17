Deadly wrong-way crash closes ramp from Rockville Road to I-465 on Indy's west side

The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly wrong-way crash has closed the entrance ramp from Rockville Road to I-465 southbound on Indianapolis' west side, police said.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Indiana State Police said a wrong-way driver hit another vehicle head-on.

IMPD confirmed the crash involved at least one fatality. The number of additional injuries was not immediately known.

The southbound ramp onto I-465 is expected to remain closed for several hours, the Wayne Township Fire Department said.