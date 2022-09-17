3 slightly injured when Lawrence police car crashes during pursuit

Officers were trying to stop a stolen car when a police car collided with two other cars.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Three people, including a police officer, were checked for injury Friday evening when a Lawrence squad car collided with two other cars during a pursuit.

According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, at around 6:15 p.m., an officer saw a car that had been reported stolen. He tried to stop the car on Pendleton Pike around Sheila Drive, but the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

They went down Pendleton Pike to Post Road, north to 59th Street and then turned on Lee Road. At that intersection, the police car collided with two civilian vehicles, Woodruff said.

Two occupants of those cars and the police officer were taken to hospitals to be checked for injury, all of which were believed to be minor.

During the pursuit, the person in the stolen car threw a gun from the car, according to Woodruff. The gun was recovered by officers.

The stolen vehicle and the driver are still being sought. The car had been reported stolen Friday morning from Plainfield.