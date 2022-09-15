Person killed in single-car crash in Delaware County

The car was traveling westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East, near the town of Selma, when it went off the north side of the roadway, police said.

SELMA, Ind. — A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Delaware County Wednesday night.

The car, which police said was traveling at an excessive speed, returned to the road and left the north side of the roadway at the intersection. The car then went into a ditch, went through a fence, struck a utility pole, rolled over and struck a tree.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and landed in a yard, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time.