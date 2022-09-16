x
HS Football

Operation Football scores - Sept. 16, 2022

High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around the state of Indiana on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:

Adams Central 42, Heritage 7

Alexandria 49, Eastbrook 33

Angola 40, Lakeland 21

Blackford 13, Elwood 6

Bloomington South 38, Terre Haute South 0

Bluffton 34, Jay Co. 7

Carroll (Flora) 42, Eastern (Greentown) 14

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 31, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 0

Cass 42, Northwestern 14

Center Grove 36, Indpls N. Central 0

Centerville 14, Tri 13

Central Noble 42, Fremont 0

Churubusco 42, Prairie Hts. 0

Cin. Country Day, Ohio 34, Indpls Park Tudor 20

Clarksville 41, Eastern (Greene) 6

Columbia City 42, DeKalb 7

Columbus East 42, New Albany 7

Corydon 33, Eastern (Pekin) 32

Delphi 34, Tri-Central 17

Eastside 35, Garrett 12

Ev. Mater Dei 27, Jasper 7

Floyd Central 28, Jeffersonville 14

Ft. Wayne Concordia 24, Ft. Wayne Northrop 17

Gibson Southern 24, Southridge 14

Greenfield 54, Shelbyville 7

Hagerstown 55, Cambridge City 12

Hamilton Southeastern 26, Westfield 21

Huntington North 47, Bellmont 0

Kokomo 49, Marion 3

Lafayette Harrison 52, Anderson 12

Lebanon 63, Frankfort 27

Logansport 28, McCutcheon 26

Milan 47, Hamilton New Miami, Ohio 6

Mississinewa 21, Frankton 7

N. Decatur 43, Lapel 18

N. Knox 35, N. Central (Farmersburg) 0

N. Putnam 58, Cloverdale 7

New Palestine 42, Pendleton Hts. 14

NorthWood 42, Warsaw 21

Northeastern 47, Union City 0

Norwell 59, New Haven 7

Owen Valley 28, Northview 7

Providence 35, Charlestown 28

Riverton Parke 16, N. Vermillion 6

S. Adams 35, Monroe Central 19

S. Dearborn 62, Greensburg 15

S. Putnam 60, Edgewood 7

Seeger 48, Parke Heritage 0

Seymour 27, Bedford N. Lawrence 6

Shenandoah 44, Wes-Del 0

Sheridan 42, Clinton Prairie 0

Southwood 52, Wabash 14

Sullivan 38, Greencastle 0

Taylor 40, Clinton Central 6

Tippecanoe Valley 26, Rochester 17

Tri-West 24, Danville 21

Triton 42, Culver 0

W. Noble 33, Fairfield 7

Washington 41, Pike Central 0

Western 35, Hamilton Hts. 14

Woodlan 46, Southern Wells 6

Zionsville 39, Noblesville 7

