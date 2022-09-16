Operation Football scores - Sept. 16, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around the state of Indiana on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:
Adams Central 42, Heritage 7
Alexandria 49, Eastbrook 33
Angola 40, Lakeland 21
Blackford 13, Elwood 6
Bloomington South 38, Terre Haute South 0
Bluffton 34, Jay Co. 7
Carroll (Flora) 42, Eastern (Greentown) 14
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 31, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 0
Cass 42, Northwestern 14
Center Grove 36, Indpls N. Central 0
Centerville 14, Tri 13
Central Noble 42, Fremont 0
Churubusco 42, Prairie Hts. 0
Cin. Country Day, Ohio 34, Indpls Park Tudor 20
Clarksville 41, Eastern (Greene) 6
Columbia City 42, DeKalb 7
Columbus East 42, New Albany 7
Corydon 33, Eastern (Pekin) 32
Delphi 34, Tri-Central 17
Eastside 35, Garrett 12
Ev. Mater Dei 27, Jasper 7
Floyd Central 28, Jeffersonville 14
Ft. Wayne Concordia 24, Ft. Wayne Northrop 17
Gibson Southern 24, Southridge 14
Greenfield 54, Shelbyville 7
Hagerstown 55, Cambridge City 12
Hamilton Southeastern 26, Westfield 21
Huntington North 47, Bellmont 0
Kokomo 49, Marion 3
Lafayette Harrison 52, Anderson 12
Lebanon 63, Frankfort 27
Logansport 28, McCutcheon 26
Milan 47, Hamilton New Miami, Ohio 6
Mississinewa 21, Frankton 7
N. Decatur 43, Lapel 18
N. Knox 35, N. Central (Farmersburg) 0
N. Putnam 58, Cloverdale 7
New Palestine 42, Pendleton Hts. 14
NorthWood 42, Warsaw 21
Northeastern 47, Union City 0
Norwell 59, New Haven 7
Owen Valley 28, Northview 7
Providence 35, Charlestown 28
Riverton Parke 16, N. Vermillion 6
S. Adams 35, Monroe Central 19
S. Dearborn 62, Greensburg 15
S. Putnam 60, Edgewood 7
Seeger 48, Parke Heritage 0
Seymour 27, Bedford N. Lawrence 6
Shenandoah 44, Wes-Del 0
Sheridan 42, Clinton Prairie 0
Southwood 52, Wabash 14
Sullivan 38, Greencastle 0
Taylor 40, Clinton Central 6
Tippecanoe Valley 26, Rochester 17
Tri-West 24, Danville 21
Triton 42, Culver 0
W. Noble 33, Fairfield 7
Washington 41, Pike Central 0
Western 35, Hamilton Hts. 14
Woodlan 46, Southern Wells 6
Zionsville 39, Noblesville 7