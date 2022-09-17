Indianapolis Domestic Violence Prevention Program director saddened, but not discouraged in pursuit to help survivors

Advocates for survivors of abuse say the system failed a woman killed Friday outside a day care. Now they're more determined than ever to help survivors in Indy.

INDIANAPOLIS — A memorial has started to grow where a woman was murdered Friday morning while dropping her kids off at day care. Police believe it was a domestic violence-related incident.

"If he had been locked up this wouldn't have happened," said the Indianapolis Domestic Violence Prevention Program Director Danyette Smith.

Friday's tragedy has domestic violence survivors and advocates feeling hurt and angry.

"It's hard for you to tell a victim to reach out to the system and they see the system releasing these people, letting these abusers go. That's hard," said Smith.

The suspect in the shooting, Orlando Mitchell is being held on two active warrants for domestic violence.

One of those comes from a March 2021 incident involving the strangulation of a pregnant woman. He was charged with strangulation, domestic battery, and criminal confinement.

He pleaded guilty to domestic battery, served one day in jail and was put on probation. As part of the plea agreement, he was to have no contact with the woman and was given 26 weeks of domestic violence counseling.

He was shot by police Friday after refusing to put down a rifle hours after the shooting at the day care.

Smith believes the woman was failed by the system.

"With so many cases being dismissed in the city for domestic violence. There are so many cases where there's probation and all there's offered is a battered intervention class. It has to be more. This has to be taken seriously the same as any gun violence incident," said Smith.

Smith doesn't want this event to discourage domestic violence victims from getting protection orders against abusers or reaching out to advocates for help.

"Still call me, pick up the phone. Let's do this together. Let's talk to these detectives together. I'll write these letters with you to the prosecutor. I'll hold your hand all the way through," said Smith.

She said right now the community needs to focus on coming together to heal and advocate for more support for domestic violence survivors.

"Everyone who is connected to this daycare or connected to this individual is affected by this," said Smith.

Community members plan to hold a vigil for the victim Sunday at 5 p.m. in front of the church.