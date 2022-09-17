Man accused of day care shooting has history of domestic violence against mother of his son

Orlando Mitchell was arrested for domestic battery last year. He was arrested for violating a no-contact order last month and this week he allegedly killed a woman.

INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting and killing a woman at an Indianapolis day care facility Friday morning has a history of domestic abuse against the mother of his one-year-old son.

Police have 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell in custody on two warrants from previous domestic violence incidents where the mother was the victim.

One of those arrest warrants was just issued Thursday and new charges were filed against Mitchell for violating a no-contact order and threatening the mother of his infant son.

Aug. 6, 2022: Breaking and entering

Court records indicate that on Aug. 6, he contacted the mother wanting to pick up his son a day early. When the woman told him that was not possible, he showed up anyway at the home where she was staying. The mother said Mitchell allegedly forced open the door and entered the house.

When the woman told Mitchell she was going to call the police, she said Mitchell responded with, "If you call the police, it will be the last thing you do!"

She called his mother instead on speakerphone to avoid escalating the situation. Mitchell left the house after about five minutes. Then she reported the incident to the police.

Mitchell is charged with breaking and entering, invasion of privacy, violating a no-contact order, and intimidation.

March 2021: Domestic battery

That no contact order was part of a plea agreement reached July 26 this year for a domestic battery incident that happened on March 20, 2021.

In that case, Mitchell pleaded guilty to domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16. Charges of strangling a pregnant woman, confinement and intimidation were dismissed as part of the deal.

In that March 2021 incident, court records say that the mother reported that Mitchell — her live-in boyfriend of about four years — assaulted her.

She told police she was four months pregnant. She said Mitchell became angry because her ex-boyfriend was waiting outside the house to pick up their mutual daughter, a six-year-old girl.

Mitchell allegedly told the woman, “I’m gonna f*** you up! I’m gonna mess around and kill you!”

The woman said Mitchell told her she needed to get rid of the baby she was pregnant with, then grabbed her by the neck with one hand and applied pressure. She fell back on the bed with Mitchell on top of her, still squeezing her neck. She said she could not breathe or talk.

The woman said the six-year-old girl witnessed all this and jumped on Mitchell’s back yelling, “Get off my mommy!”

She said Mitchell let her go. She left the house with her daughter and went to her mother’s house two minutes away to call police.

That case was not resolved until more than a year later, after the woman gave birth to Mitchell’s son.

He served one day in jail with a year of probation. He was not allowed to contact the mother except for arranging childcare for their son.



A probation violation and arrest warrant on this case were issued against Mitchell on Aug. 30, likely as the result of violating the no contact order in the Aug. 6 incident.

The mother was apparently now living in Johnson County. The state filed a petition in August for Mitchell to provide child support. A hearing was scheduled Monday, but Mitchell failed to appear. Another hearing was already scheduled for Oct. 24.

Sept. 16, 2022: Woman shot outside day care

Police said a woman was shot multiple times while dropping off kids at Charity Child Care on the near west side Friday morning at about 7:30 a.m.

Police believe the shooting was a domestic situation. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were multiple witnesses, including children, at the shooting near the day care.

Then, just before 10:30 a.m., police learned from a tip that a vehicle, which matched the description of the suspect's car from the day care shooting, was found near 10th and North Delaware streets.

Police located the vehicle a short time later. IMPD said Mitchell was holding a rifle and was ordered to put it down.

IMPD is still investigating what then happened that led officers to shoot Mitchell.

No officers were injured in the shooting and Mitchell was taken to the hospital in stable condition.