Student tased during brawl outside Southport High School homecoming dance

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A fight broke out at the end of a Marion County high school homecoming dance on Saturday night and a student was tased.

At the end of the Southport High School homecoming dance, there was a fight in the parking lot that, Perry Township Schools said, was started by a student not enrolled in the school district.

In the aftermath, one student was tased. A spokesperson for the school district told 13News that because it was an active investigation, the district couldn't confirm who deployed the taser.

According to the district, the student being tased led to rumors of a shot being fired. The district cleared up those rumors and said no shots were fired during the fight.

"At Perry Township Schools, safety continues to be our top priority. We have no tolerance for violence," the spokesperson said.



