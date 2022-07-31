Elwood officer killed; pursuit ends in crash, suspect arrest on I-69 in Fishers

Southbound lanes of I-69 were closed shortly before 3 a.m. just north of the 106th Street bridge for crash cleanup and investigation.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — State Police are investigating following an overnight shooting of an Elwood police officer that led to a pursuit that ended in a crash on Interstate 69 in Fishers with the suspect in custody.

The Elwood police officer was shot during a traffic stop and died, according to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger. The officer's identity has not been shared.

Fishers Police arrested the suspect in the pursuit after the crash on I-69. That suspect's identity has not been shared by State Police investigators.

The pursuit began in Elwood and crossed into Hamilton County on State Road 37. Police have not shared details of what led to the traffic stop in Elwood.

Southbound lanes of I-69 were closed shortly before 3 a.m. just north of the 106th Street bridge for crash cleanup and investigation.

Traffic bypassed the scene by using the 106th Street exit and re-entering I-69 south of the crash.

INDOT cleared the area shortly after 7:15 a.m.