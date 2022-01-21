x
Retired Elwood K-9 officer dies after surgery

Avalon served with Elwood Police from 2012 to 2021.
ELWOOD, Ind. — Elwood police are mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer who died Friday morning.

In a Facebook post, the department said Officer Avalon passed away unexpectedly after surgery Friday morning.

"It is with great sadness to announce the passing of EPD Retired K9 Officer Avalon. Avalon passed away this morning unexpectedly after a surgery," the post said. "He served the citizens of Elwood flawlessly from 2012 until his retirement in 2021. EPD ask that you please keep his handler APD Officer Zach Taylor in your thoughts & prayers during this difficult time."

