Remembering Southport Lt. Aaron Allan 5 years after his sacrifice

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — Southport is remembering the sacrifice of Lt. Aaron Allan, who died in the line of duty five years ago.

The city posted that it will never forget its fallen brother.

Allan was killed July 27, 2017, while he and an officer with the Homecroft Police Department were responding to a crashed car near Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive.

Allan, 38, reached into the car to help the driver, when the driver shot him multiple times.

Allan, a six-year veteran of Southport Police, with more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, had earlier walked his son to the bus stop for the first day of kindergarten.

The Southport Police Department is honoring the fifth anniversary of the death of Lieutenant Aaron Allan. He was killed... Posted by City of Southport, Indiana Police Department on Wednesday, July 27, 2022