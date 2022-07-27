x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Remembering Southport Lt. Aaron Allan 5 years after his sacrifice

Allan was killed July 27, 2017 while trying to help a man after a car crash.
Credit: Southport Police Department
Lt. Aaron Allan was killed in the line of duty in July 2017.

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — Southport is remembering the sacrifice of Lt. Aaron Allan, who died in the line of duty five years ago.

The city posted that it will never forget its fallen brother.

Allan was killed July 27, 2017, while he and an officer with the Homecroft Police Department were responding to a crashed car near Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive.

Allan, 38, reached into the car to help the driver, when the driver shot him multiple times.

Allan, a six-year veteran of Southport Police, with more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, had earlier walked his son to the bus stop for the first day of kindergarten.

The Southport Police Department is honoring the fifth anniversary of the death of Lieutenant Aaron Allan. He was killed...

Posted by City of Southport, Indiana Police Department on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

In May 2022, the man accused of shooting and killing Allan was sentenced to 58 years in prison. He had earlier waived a jury trial and was found guilty of murder by a judge. That man is now appealing.

    

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

James Webb Space Telescope to become stamp