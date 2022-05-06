Jason Brown to be sentenced Friday in killing of Southport Lt. Aaron Allan

Jason Dane Brown had been found guilty of a murder charge in the deadly shooting of Lt. Aaron Allan on July 27, 2017.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly five years after Southport Lt. Aaron Allan was shot and killed, Jason Dane Brown will learn his sentence Friday after being found guilty in his murder.

Brown was found guilty of a murder charge in the deadly shooting in February. The prosecutor's office had been seeking the death penalty, but it was removed after Brown asked to waive a jury trial. The judge then ruled during the trial that the prosecution had not established evidence for a life without parole sentence.

“We should all strive to carry ourselves with the compassion that Aaron demonstrated both in his professional and personal life,” said Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “He was a family man who lost his life while trying to do his job and help someone in need. As we come one step closer to providing finality to the criminal matter, our thoughts remain with the Allan family and the Southport Police Department.”

Allan's parents also spoke with 13News after the verdict.

"The judge definitely was listening, as convoluted as this case has been, and the extent of the roller coaster ride that we've been taken on, I'd like to feel that justice will be served," said James Allan, Aaron's father.

"I'm thankful for the judge at least giving us this. Hopefully, he'll never see the outside of the bars ever," said Laurie Lowry, Aaron's mother. "I miss him as much today as I did the day he died. But hopefully now Aaron can rest."

Allan was killed July 27, 2017, while he and an officer with the Homecroft Police Department were responding to a crashed car near Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive.

Allan, 38, was reaching in to help Brown when Brown started shooting. Witnesses said Brown continued to fire even as Allan tried to crawl away. Investigators said Allan was shot 11 times.

Other officers who had responded to the scene returned fire, shooting Brown in his face and neck.

Allan died from his injuries. He was laid to rest Aug. 5, 2017. Allan, a 20-year law enforcement veteran, had served with the Southport Police Department for nearly six years. Allan left behind his wife and children. Allan had walked his son, Aaron Jr., to the bus stop for his first day of kindergarten on the day he was shot and killed.

Brown was taken to the hospital and was arrested after recovering from his injuries.

His past criminal history includes a 30-day sentence for possession of a controlled substance. He was also convicted of driving on a suspended license.

In closing arguments during the murder trial, the prosecution argued Brown was likely on drugs when he shot and killed Allan.

The defense argued Brown had suffered a seizure and was not in control of his actions.