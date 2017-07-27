Jason Brown's trial for the killing of Southport officer set to begin

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the death penalty being dropped for Jason Dane Brown.
Nearly five years after Southport Lt. Aaron Allan was shot and killed, the man accused in the killing will stand trial starting Monday.
Jason Dane Brown faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole. The prosecutor's office had been seeking the death penalty, but it was removed after Brown asked to waive a jury trial. A judge will decide his fate.
July 27, 2017
Allan and an officer with the Homecroft Police Department were responding to a crashed car near Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive.
In court documents, a witness told police Brown's BMW came at her at "a high rate of speed, went airborne, then upside down and landed in the yard."
The first officer on scene found Brown "hung up in the seat belt and was kind of wedged in."
Allan, 38, was reaching in to help Brown when prosecutors say Brown opened fire. Witnesses said Brown continued to fire even as Allan tried to crawl away. Investigators said Brown fired 12 shots and hit Allan 11 times.
Other officers had responded returned fire, shooting Brown in his face and neck.
Allan died from his injuries. He was laid to rest Aug. 5, 2017.
Brown was taken to the hospital and, after recovering from his injuries, was arrested and charged.
Brown's charges
Brown is charged with one felony count of murder, as well as a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.
His past criminal history includes a 30-day sentence for possession of a controlled substance. He was also convicted of driving on a suspended license.
"He has never been in any kind of trouble before," said Brown's attorney Denise Turner in 2017. She had argued the facts of the case did not support the death penalty.
The motive for the shooting was either never learned or released.
The prosecutor's office said Allan's family was consulted on the decision to remove the death penalty.
Lt. Aaron Allan's service
Allan, a 20-year law enforcement veteran, had served with the Southport Police Department for nearly six years. Allan left behind his wife and children. Allan had walked his son, Aaron Jr., to the bus stop for his first day of kindergarten on the day he was shot and killed.
Officers continued honoring Allan by escorting his son to school in years following his death.