Jason Brown's trial for the killing of Southport officer set to begin

Brown faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole in the deadly shooting of Southport Lt. Aaron Allan.

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the death penalty being dropped for Jason Dane Brown.

Nearly five years after Southport Lt. Aaron Allan was shot and killed, the man accused in the killing will stand trial starting Monday.

Jason Dane Brown faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole. The prosecutor's office had been seeking the death penalty, but it was removed after Brown asked to waive a jury trial. A judge will decide his fate.

July 27, 2017

Allan and an officer with the Homecroft Police Department were responding to a crashed car near Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive.

In court documents, a witness told police Brown's BMW came at her at "a high rate of speed, went airborne, then upside down and landed in the yard."

The first officer on scene found Brown "hung up in the seat belt and was kind of wedged in."

Allan, 38, was reaching in to help Brown when prosecutors say Brown opened fire. Witnesses said Brown continued to fire even as Allan tried to crawl away. Investigators said Brown fired 12 shots and hit Allan 11 times.

Other officers had responded returned fire, shooting Brown in his face and neck.

Brown was taken to the hospital and, after recovering from his injuries, was arrested and charged.

Brown's charges

Brown is charged with one felony count of murder, as well as a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.

His past criminal history includes a 30-day sentence for possession of a controlled substance. He was also convicted of driving on a suspended license.

"He has never been in any kind of trouble before," said Brown's attorney Denise Turner in 2017. She had argued the facts of the case did not support the death penalty.

The motive for the shooting was either never learned or released.

The prosecutor's office said Allan's family was consulted on the decision to remove the death penalty.

