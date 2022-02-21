Jason Brown verdict set for Tuesday in killing of Southport Lt. Aaron Allan

Jason Dane Brown faces a murder charge in the deadly shooting of Lt. Allan on July 27, 2017.

Nearly five years after Southport Lt. Aaron Allan was shot and killed, the man accused in the killing will learn his verdict Tuesday.

Jason Dane Brown faces a murder charge in the deadly shooting. The prosecutor's office had been seeking the death penalty, but it was removed after Brown asked to waive a jury trial. The judge then ruled during the trial that the prosecution had not established evidence for a life without parole sentence.

Allan was killed July 27, 2017 while he and an officer with the Homecroft Police Department were responding to a crashed car near Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive

Allan, 38, was reaching in to help Brown when Brown started shooting. Witnesses said Brown continued to fire even as Allan tried to crawl away. Investigators said Allan was shot 11 times.

Other officers who had responded to the scene returned fire, shooting Brown in his face and neck.

Allan died from his injuries. He was laid to rest Aug. 5, 2017. Allan, a 20-year law enforcement veteran, had served with the Southport Police Department for nearly six years. Allan left behind his wife and children. Allan had walked his son, Aaron Jr., to the bus stop for his first day of kindergarten on the day he was shot and killed.

Brown was taken to the hospital and was arrested after recovering from his injuries. Brown was charged with one felony count of murder, as well as a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.

His past criminal history includes a 30-day sentence for possession of a controlled substance. He was also convicted of driving on a suspended license.

In closing arguments during the murder trial, the prosecution argued Brown was likely on drugs when he shot and killed Allan.

The defense argued Brown had suffered a seizure and was not in control of his actions.

13News reporter Rich Nye spoke with Lt. Allan's father, James, who had been in court for every minute of the trial.

"To know more of who my son was — this isn't just about a police officer or somebody chasing bad guys. This is about a gentleman who gave his life attempting to help another," James Allan said. "It's still difficult. I lost my son that day. My grandson lost his father, my daughter-in-law her husband. I lost my legacy. (What are you hoping for in terms of justice here?) The son of a b***h dies."