Father of fallen officer angry with prosecutor ahead of verdict in murder trial

James Allan says his family was "blindsided" by prosecutors when they took the death penalty off the table in Jason Brown's trial.

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A verdict is coming Tuesday in the trial of the man who shot and killed Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan almost five years ago.

Even before the verdict, Lt. Allan's family is angry and disappointed in the legal turns this case has taken to limit the possible sentence for Jason Brown.

Allan’s father, James, brought several photos of his son to an interview at the Southport Police Department Monday morning.

"The one picture that...,” said James, holding up an empty photo frame fighting tears and his voice cracking, “is the one I don't have. I've got nothing for this picture frame.”

He keeps the empty photo frame as a reminder of the son he lost in the line of duty.

“Many memories that I wish I could share and fill this frame with – a fishing trip, a hunting trip, just sitting in the backyard having a hamburger - I don't get those pictures," said James.

Almost five years since his Allan’s death, his family still waits for justice. But no matter the verdict Tuesday, the family says they won't get justice.

"I still can't catch my breath,” said James. “I'm angry as hell. My whole family is. I'm pretty sure the community feels just as poorly as I do."

Brown faces a 45- to 65-year sentence if found guilty of murder.

"I'm apprehensive,” said James. “I want to be hopeful. What the prosecutor's office promised four-and-a-half years ago isn't there, but then for what they traded has also been taken away."

The death penalty was taken off the table when Brown waived a jury trial. Life without parole was eliminated when Judge Mark Stoner granted a defense motion during the trial. The judge ruled that the prosecution had not proven that Brown knew he was shooting a police officer.

The Allan family feels let down repeatedly by the prosecutor.

“It was lackluster at best coming from the prosecutor's office,” said James. “They asked that we put our trust in them, and in that we were deceived. We were blindsided. I've had four-and-a-half years of waiting for justice. My family's not receiving it.”

On July 27, 2017, Lt. Allan responded to a car crash on Madison Avenue in Homecroft. Allan crawled into an upside-down car to help the driver when he was shot and killed by the driver.

"This was somebody that was there to help another person who maliciously pulled a weapon and fired it at least 18 times, striking another person no less than 11, killing him instantly in that yard: all because he was there to help," said James. "Aaron wasn't about catching bad guys. It didn't matter. ‘What can I do? Who can I help today?’ That's who my son was. That's what he wanted to be. And that's exactly who he is even today."