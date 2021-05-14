Southport memorial bench dedicated in memory of 3 hometown heroes

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — Southport Elementary School is honoring three hometown heroes.
They unveiled a "memorial bench" Friday in memory of fallen Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan, IMPD Officer Breann Leath and longtime school district bus driver Annie Singleton who died last year.
"I think all three of these people exemplify what is important in humanity. Sacrifice, love, honesty, service, family and friends. I couldn't think of any better, easy thing to do than this," said organizer Steve Crook.
The bench was donated by the city of Southport.