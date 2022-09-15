Indianapolis man on probation arrested for child pornography charges

Sonny Applegate, 25, was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in December 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 25-year-old Indianapolis man on probation was arrested Monday for child pornography charges.

Court documents say a probation officer went to check on Applegate Sept. 12 at a home in the 4300 block of Moss Ridge Circle, near East Southport and Gray roads, on the city's south side.

The parole officer said she found an unauthorized cellphone under a pillow on Applegate's bed.

Another parole officer arrived to assist and went through the cellphone, finding multiple photos of naked girls who appeared underage.

According to court documents, one of the parole officers found inappropriate conversations, as well as photos and videos, through Snapchat between Applegate and a girl he believed to be 17 years old.

Applegate was then arrested for four counts of possession of child pornography.

According to court records, Applegate has his initial court hearing Friday, Sept. 16, with a jury trial set for Jan. 5, 2023.