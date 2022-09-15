Indianapolis man on probation arrested for child pornography charges

INDIANAPOLIS — A 25-year-old Indianapolis man on probation was arrested Monday for child pornography charges.
Sonny Applegate was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in December 2020.
Court documents say a probation officer went to check on Applegate Sept. 12 at a home in the 4300 block of Moss Ridge Circle, near East Southport and Gray roads, on the city's south side.
The parole officer said she found an unauthorized cellphone under a pillow on Applegate's bed.
Another parole officer arrived to assist and went through the cellphone, finding multiple photos of naked girls who appeared underage.
According to court documents, one of the parole officers found inappropriate conversations, as well as photos and videos, through Snapchat between Applegate and a girl he believed to be 17 years old.
Applegate was then arrested for four counts of possession of child pornography.
According to court records, Applegate has his initial court hearing Friday, Sept. 16, with a jury trial set for Jan. 5, 2023.
What other people are reading:
- Indiana's abortion ban takes effect with few exceptions
- LIST: Hispanic Heritage Month events in central Indiana
- Some student loan borrowers will receive automatic refunds for payments made during pause
- Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus
- Mexican Pizza is officially back — again — at Taco Bell
- WATCH: Florida Chick-fil-A employee runs to help woman with baby who was being carjacked
- 'Do you wanna die?' | Court docs detail video used to arrest man, woman in killing of longtime Indianapolis cab driver
- ISU student who survived deadly crash talks recovery, recalls moments that led up to tragedy