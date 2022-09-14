LIST: Hispanic Heritage Month events in central Indiana

Looking for a way to take part in the festivities? Here's a list of events happening in central Indiana during Hispanic Heritage Month.

INDIANAPOLIS — National Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Sept. 15 — the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries such as Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

The 30-day period from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 celebrates the history, culture and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

Events will be held right here in central Indiana as part of the celebration.

Central Indiana Hispanic Heritage Month events:

Bloomington

Saturday, Sept. 17

Fiesta del Otoño: The City of Bloomington Community and Family Resources Department will host Fiesta del Otoño on Saturday, September 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Switchyard Park Pavilion.

Indianapolis

Friday, Sept. 16

Gala Mexicana: This year's event will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m at Plaza Urbana Far Eastside Community Works located at 3827 N Mitthoefer Rd Indianapolis IN 46235.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Latino Heritage Festival: The International Marketplace Coalition will host the inaugural Latino Heritage Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. The festival will feature performances from local cultural groups, food trucks, nonprofit and Latino vendors and cultural galleries.

Indy Latina Artists - "A VER" Art Exhibition Debut: In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, this exhibition will celebrate the styles and perspectives of artists in our Indy Latino community.

FIESTA Indianapolis: This event brings thousands of Hoosiers to downtown Indianapolis for a day of music, dancing, food, children's activities, a health and wellness fair, and community service booths.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Festival Herencia Hispana y Folklor 2022: A festival showcasing talent, art and music at the spotlight community center on 62nd Street.

Friday, Oct. 7

"VIVA" Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Party at the Skyline Club: This party will have delicious food and Latin music with DJ LED.

Friday, Oct. 14