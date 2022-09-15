Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus

The incident happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital.

Daian Mann's mother shared photos with 13News which show her daughter being treated in a trauma center.

Manns, who graduated high school early, was riding the bus to an internship at IUPUI when police say another passenger attacked her. Dominique Bailey, 32, was arrested on aggravated battery charges.

Police haven't said what led to the attack, but Daian's mother told 13News it seemed to be a mental health crisis.