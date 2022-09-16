Photographer helps bring smiles to childhood cancer patients

Mark Watson runs Flashes of Hope, which creates free portraits to honor the life and memories of every child fighting cancer.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Taking photos is more than just a hobby for Mark Watson.

"It's just a great feeling when you bring a smile to a child's face, but then to watch their parents, that's even better," said Watson, owner of Spotlight Photography.

Watson met with families at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital to offer them something special.

"When these parents are in the hospital for several days or a week, they're not thinking about having their picture taken, so we want to make sure that they feel good," said Watson.

Watson is also the director of Flashes of Hope, a program of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation that creates free portraits to honor the life and memories of every child fighting cancer.

"We want to photograph children until cancer is cured, so that's the hope that we can be a part of the cure," said Watson. "It's all about them. It's not so much the cancer. It's about the children."

Watson has captured thousands of photos.

"We want to celebrate their lives," said Watson.