Muncie native Lizzi Smith wins silver at Paralympics

The 2014 Muncie Central High School graduate previously won silver and bronze medals in Rio in 2016.

TOKYO, Japan — Muncie native Lizzi Smith is adding more hardware to her collection.

Smith finished second in the 100-meter butterfly - S9 swimming event Thursday morning with a time of 1:08.22, which was only 1.67 seconds behind the gold medalist, Zsofia Konkoly, of Hungary.

The 2014 Muncie Central High School graduate also swam in the 100-meter backstroke - S9 event at the Tokyo Paralympics, finishing fifth in the finals with a time of 1:14.24.

According to Team USA, Smith began swimming competitively at 7 years old and currently trains and coaches at Western Hills Athletic Club in Austin, Texas.

Smith won silver and bronze medals at the 2016 Rio Paralympics in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay - 34 points and 4x100-meter medley relay - 34 points, respectively.

According to the Paralympics, the sport class names in swimming consist of a prefix "S" or “SB” and a number. The prefixes stand for the strokes and the number indicates the sport classes. There are 10 different sport classes for athletes with physical impairment, numbered 1-10. The lower the number, the more severe the activity limitation.