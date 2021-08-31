Evansville native Mikaela Jenkins wins gold at Paralympics

The 18-year-old finished first in the 100-meter butterfly - S10 swimming event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

TOKYO, Japan — Evansville native Mikaela Jenkins is a gold medalist.

The 18-year-old finished first in the 100-meter butterfly - S10 swimming event at the Tokyo Paralympics Tuesday, Aug. 31 with a time of 1:07.52, which was 0.32 seconds faster than the silver medalist from Australia.

According to Team USA, Jenkins was born with left proximal femoral focal deficiency and underwent a left Syme's amputation when she was 8 months old.

Jenkins was fitted with her first prosthesis when she was just a year old and learned to walk independently a few months later. She started swimming at the age of 4 and got competitive at age 8.

So fast. So fly. 💨@mikaelajenkins_ with the golden touch in the 100m butterfly S10. #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/HsqEA0AKhE — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 31, 2021

Jenkins previously finished in eighth place in the finals of the women's 100-meter breaststroke - SB9 with a time of 1:23.89.

She will be back in the water Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 8:57 p.m. ET for the first heat of the women's 100-meter backstroke - S10. The eight fastest swimmers from the two heats will advance to the finals, which is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2 at 4:42 a.m. ET.

Jenkins is also scheduled to swim in the women's 200-meter individual medley - SM10 Thursday, Sept. 2 at 8:09 p.m. ET. The eight fastest swimmers from the two heats will advance to the finals, which is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3 at 4:07 a.m. ET.

According to the Paralympics, the sport class names in swimming consist of a prefix "S" or “SB” and a number. The prefixes stand for the strokes and the number indicates the sport classes. There are 10 different sport classes for athletes with physical impairment, numbered 1-10. The lower the number, the more severe the activity limitation.