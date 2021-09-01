Gov. Holcomb's COVID-19 new executive order allows schools to end close contact quarantines

The measure will allow for schools and day cares to modify quarantine provisions if they meet state guidelines.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new executive order Wednesday, a day after extending the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency.

The Indiana Department of Health will be issuing COVID-19 control measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The measure will allow for schools and day cares to modify quarantine provisions if they meet state guidelines.

Schools and day cares that have mask requirements that are consistently followed throughout the day do not have to quarantine students, teachers and staff who are close contacts and aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19;

Schools and day cares must continue to contact trace by notifying their local health department as well as parents, teachers and staff who were in close contact.

The new executive order also outlines directives to help manage the spread of COVID-19 and support health care systems as the delta variant spreads.

Health care systems will use evidence-based decisions to monitor patient capacity and staffing levels to assess whether non-emergent procedures should be delayed or reprioritized;

Hospitals must report diversion information to the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) to assist with monitoring resources and capacity statewide.

To assist health care systems, the Indiana Department of Insurance will do the following:

Extending prior authorizations for non-emergent procedures that are postponed due to capacity or staffing issues because of COVID-19;

Directing insurers to enable hospitals to expedite the process of transporting patients out of hospital care to the next appropriate setting.