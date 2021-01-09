Reported hate crimes in Indiana rise 132% in 2020

The crimes were anything from hate-based graffiti on someone's house to someone who was physically injured.

INDIANAPOLIS — New numbers from the FBI show a dramatic rise in the number of hate crimes reported in communities across Indiana.

The Anti-Defamation League called the numbers "startling."

Last year, law enforcement agencies in Indiana reported 186 hate crimes. The year before, there were 80, which equates to a 132% increase.

So the big question is, why?

The Anti-Defamation League said one reason is that more law enforcement agencies are reporting incidents to the FBI's database. Those reports are completely voluntary.

But they said they do know the incidents are happening more often, which is a huge concern.

"They're not necessarily occurring and being committed by people who we'd consider to be card-carrying members of a hate group. But instead, they're being committed by individuals who are inspired by these hateful ideologies, these hateful symbols, these hateful speeches they might see online and other places," said David Goldenberg of the Anti-Defamation League. "We've got to be concerned."

The number they're really concerned about is one they simply don't know - the real number of hate crimes that are actually happening. They say this kind of thing often goes underreported, because people are ashamed, embarrassed or scared to do anything.

There are also hundreds of law enforcement agencies that are still not turning the numbers in to the FBI.