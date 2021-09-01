Man dies after being shot by IMPD officers at east side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of 21st and Ritter Avenue.
Police said no officers were injured.
Police said the Violent Crime Unit was tracking a man they said had an active warrant.
Police said the man was armed and shots were fired by officers.
Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The intersection of 21st and Ritter is expected to be blocked for several hours.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
