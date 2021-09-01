1 dead in Lafayette shooting

Police said the shooting happened Tuesday night near Teal and Old Romney roads.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Lafayette.

Police said they responded to the area of Teal and Old Romney roads around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Officers located 24-year-old Jeremy Dumas, who was suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Medics transported Dumas to a Lafayette hospital, where he later died.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lafayette police at 765-807-1200.