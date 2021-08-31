IPS making changes to COVID-19 safety protocols amid case surge

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is updating some of its COVID-19 safety protocols amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the city and state.
The following changes will begin Wednesday, Sept. 8:
- Close contact will be defined as being within 3 feet of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more within a classroom setting.
- IPS will accept either a PCR or rapid test for both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals. Tests must be done in a clinical setting.
- In K-8 schools, staff will reduce the number of students in the cafeteria at any given lunch period as much as possible (utilizing classrooms, the outside or the gym to reduce the number of students eating lunch together).
- In high schools, students may continue to eat in the cafeteria with mandatory assigned seating for contact tracing purposes.
- Parents/guardians, community partners and volunteers may be in buildings by scheduled appointment only. Interactions within classrooms will be be limited.
- Masks are to be worn while singing or vocalizing.
- No in-person field trips through Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
Last week, 416 students across all the IPS school district were quarantined due to either a positive COVID-19 test or determined to be a close contact to someone who tested positive.
IPS started the school year requiring masks for all students and staff — regardless of vaccination status — in all buildings.
Click here to see IPS' current COVID-19 safety protocols.