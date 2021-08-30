Hoosiers helping with Hurricane Ida relief

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, with buildings destroyed, homes flooded and families stranded, Hoosier hospitality is on the move again.

INDIANAPOLIS — One day after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana and the damage is clear.

It's why dozens of volunteers, first responders and power crews from Indiana are headed to the Gulf Coast right now.

When natural disasters hit, Hoosiers have a history of stepping up to help.

Mary Finnegan is one of 21 volunteers with the Red Cross Indiana Region headed south, to the heart of the storm damage.

"I feel so bad for the people down there because this is devastating to them," Finnegan said.

It's this Army veteran's first deployment for the Red Cross. She just started volunteering with the organization in March.

Her destination for hurricane relief efforts: Baton Rouge.

Even for volunteers, the weather is making things tough.

"In Louisiana, all the airports are closed, so I'm flying into Dallas/Fort Worth, renting a car and driving there," Finnegan explained.

Once she arrives, she'll work with other Red Cross disaster relief teams to help people and their pets with the basics: a place to stay, food, clothing, resources.

"We're getting them into shelters and helping them get assistance from local agencies and from the Red Cross." Finnegan said.

In New Orleans, besides punishing winds and flash flooding, Ida knocked out power to the entire city.

That's where the 45 member team of Indiana Task Force 1 got orders to move to Monday morning.

Their mission: search and rescue where people may be trapped.

Crews from AES Indiana just left for Louisiana Monday, as well. Their exact assignment is still unknown, but the 15 Trucks with 17 linesman will work to restore power.

"It's going to be an emotional time for our crew but in the same sense, they know what to do, when to do it, quickly, safely and be able to respond and react," said AES Indiana Director of Operations Kelly Young.

They're all Hoosiers pledging to help in a time of critical need. Even more volunteers from the Red Cross in Indiana will be deployed to the region before week's end.