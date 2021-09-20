Salesforce donating $750K to IPS to rebound from COVID-19 pandemic

The software company said this year's funds will help local schools address inequities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Salesforce is donating $19 million to support global education, $750,000 of which will go to Indianapolis Public Schools.

The software company said this year's funds will help local schools address inequities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic to help get students back on track after a year of pandemic learning.

The donation focuses funds where IPS says they need it most as a result of the pandemic, such as learning loss, the digital divide, and students' social and emotional wellness.

Last year, Salesforce provided $20 million in new grants to focus on advancing equity, supporting teachers and helping close the digital divide brought on by the pandemic.

IPS received $500,000 to support professional development for educators, including racial equity training for teachers and a new principal residency, among other initiatives.

In addition to the grant, Salesforce committed $100,000 to IPS' COVID-19 relief funds in 2020.