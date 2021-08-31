No body found | Man presumed dead after alligator attack in Hurricane Ida floodwaters

The man's wife saw her husband being attacked and called 911, but the local sheriff's office wasn't able to respond right away due to problems with the 911 system.

SLIDELL, La. — A pretty bizarre and tragic story is unfolding near Slidell, Louisiana.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office reported that a man in his 70s was attacked by a gator Monday while wading through floodwaters in his home.

It happened hours after Hurricane Ida made landfall.

The STPSO said it first got a 911 call around noon but wasn't able to respond right away due to problems with the 911 system. When they responded, they learned from the man's wife, who is in her 60s, that he had gone downstairs to check on things in his shed after Ida had moved in. There was about 4 feet of floodwater on the ground level of the house.

"She was inside when he went downstairs. She heard the commotion ... opened the back door and saw he was getting attacked by an alligator," Capt. Lance Vitter said. "She tried her best to fend off the alligator. When it released the gentleman, she pulled him up onto the steps to render aid. When deputies got out there, they noticed a large amount of blood and learned from his spouse that the body was no longer present."

Investigators said the marshland near Lake Pontchartrain is home to large gators. Investigators searched for a body but weren't successful.