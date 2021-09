The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1200 block of W. 32nd Street, near N. Harding Street

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to a shooting in the 1200 block of W. 32nd Street, near N. Harding Street, at around 7 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a person who was suffering from a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead.