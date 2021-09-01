Man in critical condition after shooting at Lawrence gas station

According to a preliminary investigation, police believe the man was sitting in a vehicle and was approached by one or more individuals trying to rob him.

LAWRENCE, Ind — One man is in critical condition after being shot at a gas station in Lawrence Wednesday morning in what is believed to be an attempted armed robbery.

Police were called to the 4200 block of North Post Road, near East 42nd Street, around 12:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police got to the scene and found a man in a vehicle who had at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, police believe the man was sitting in a vehicle and was approached by one or more individuals trying to rob him, which led to him being shot.

Police have not provided the victim's ID or information on possible suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.