Camp Atterbury to provide temporary housing for Afghan evacuees

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Camp Atterbury has been authorized to host thousands of Afghan evacuees.
Indiana Rep. Greg Pence shared the news on Twitter Tuesday morning.
According to Pence, capacity at Camp Atterbury will build support over the next week to house approximately 5,000 people.
