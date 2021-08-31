x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Camp Atterbury to provide temporary housing for Afghan evacuees

Rep. Greg Pence said capacity at Camp Atterbury will build support over the next week to house approximately 5,000 people.
Credit: WTHR
More than 400 members of the Indiana National Guard trained at Camp Atterbury to help long-term care facilities with the pandemic.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Camp Atterbury has been authorized to host thousands of Afghan evacuees.

Indiana Rep. Greg Pence shared the news on Twitter Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Local group ready to help Afghan refugees settle in Indiana

According to Pence, capacity at Camp Atterbury will build support over the next week to house approximately 5,000 people.

What other people are reading: