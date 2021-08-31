2 junior high students expelled after bringing gun, loaded magazine to south side Christian school

According to the investigation, the students did not threaten or harm students with the items but still violated school policy by having them on school grounds.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two junior high students have been expelled from a Christian school on the south side of Indianapolis after bringing an unloaded handgun, ammunition and loaded magazine into the building Monday.

A representative with Hershberger Law Office shared a statement with 13News on behalf of Suburban Christian School regarding the incident.

According to the school, administrators found out one junior high student brought an unloaded handgun and ammunition and another student brought a loaded magazine to the junior high building.

Administrators called police, who took the students into custody. Both students have been expelled from Suburban Christian School.

According to the school's investigation, the students did not threaten or harm other students with these items but still violated school policy by having the items on school grounds.

"Suburban Christian School is dedicated to providing a Christian education in a safe environment. To that end, our school policies prohibit students from bringing items to school that would distract from our educational mission or pose a danger to other students," the school said in a statement to 13News.

The school is closed Tuesday, Aug. 31 to give law enforcement officers the time they need to complete their investigation on Monday's incident.

"This was a difficult decision, but the school’s administration believes it is best to act out of an abundance of caution to protect our students," the school said in a statement to 13News on closing its doors Tuesday.

Suburban Christian School is located at 722 E. County Line Road, near US-31.