Noah Malone wins second silver medal of Tokyo Paralympics with personal best 400 meters

TOKYO, Japan — Fishers native Noah Malone is bringing home another silver medal from the Tokyo Paralympics.

Malone, 19, finished second in the men's 400 meters, setting a personal best time of 47.93 seconds, behind a world record 47.59-second race run by gold medalist Abdeslam Hili of Morocco.

Malone's time set an area record for North and Central America and the Caribbean in the event.

It's the second silver medal won at the Games by Malone, who graduated from Hamilton Southeastern High School and the Indiana School for the Blind and currently attends Indiana State University. He finished second in the 100 meters earlier in the Paralympics.

Malone competes in the T12 class at the Paralympics, for athletes who "have a vision impairment which is severe enough to impact on sport," according to Paralympic.org.

After the race, he told NBC he runs to inspire others.

"My biggest goal is just to tell my story. You never know what people are going through," he said. "When I lost my vision, I wish I had someone to look up to to just make sure that I'm inspired. That's my biggest goal, to inspire people."