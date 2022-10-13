Inside the Huddle: Finding a way to win

Up next, Colts meet Jacksonville for a second time this season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Looking back at last week's game vs. Denver, many fans would probably say it wasn't an ideal effort.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan concurs.

"Correct," he said. "It wasn't as pretty as we would have liked, but it doesn't matter. You know, in December, when you're trying to make that playoff push, you'll take them any way you can get them at the beginning of the year. We've got some things to improve. We're working on that, but you've got to clip games off along the way, you've got to find a way to win."

13Sports Director Dave Calabro asked Ryan if this week's game with the Jaguars is "payback time" after a Sept. 18 loss in Jacksonville.

"We need a win in division," Ryan responded. "I've always thought that you kind of learn from the last one, you try and improve on this one, but we're in division. We haven't been able to get a division win yet. The division is close, it's tight right now, and so every time we play one of these games - we only have a few more left, we're halfway through the division schedule - it's going to be important for us to notch some wins.

Riley Kid of the Week

Allie Bowman is being recognized as the Riley Kid of the Week

Allie enjoys writing, drawing and reading books.

"I lose myself in books," Allie said. "They are just a whole new world for me to look into."

