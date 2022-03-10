Inside the Huddle: Matt Ryan says Colts are excited about the Chiefs win but have a lot to improve

The Colts are preparing for a big game against the Titans Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan joined 13Sports Director Dave Calabro to go Inside the Huddle and discuss how the team is moving forward following the big win over the Chiefs and their preparations for the Titans.

Dave Calabro: Tell me about the morale around here, what it does to have a win in that fashion?

Matt Ryan: Yeah, it was huge. I think it boosts confidence when you make plays late in games – particularly young players – Jelani Woods, Alec Pierce. It's huge for their confidence moving forward. So we're excited about that win. But we know we have a lot of work to do, a lot of improving. And if we're going to be the team we want to be as we move forward, we're going to clean a lot of the mistakes that we get into.

DC: That in a minute. Your 35th comeback win. Some guy named Tom Brady has a couple more than you. Tell me about the emotion of you running off the field. We all watch you run up. What was going through your mind there?

MR: I was fired up. You know, I knew how hard the game had been in in terms of just things not going our way. And you're fighting through some of those frustrations, but you got to stay positive, you got to stay upbeat, and you got to believe that you're gonna get the job done. And then, you know, to make the plays, you know, for us to get the job done for the defense to come away with an interception at the end. It's, yeah, it's huge. I mean, this what you do it for, it's hard to win in this league. And when you can do it against a great team like Kansas City, it feels good.

DC: Most of the times, I love the number 13, but you've been sacked 13 times. We got to keep you upright and give you time here. I mean, tell me about the offensive line in your confidence on what's going on here.

MR: Well, you know, number one, we all have to play better. We all have to do our part in that. And, you know, we've got a good plan for improving and tightening things up. But it's not only the offensive line, it starts with me, you know, making sure we're getting us into the right calls. And then, our running backs making sure that they're executing their assignments, receivers being where they're supposed to be when they're supposed to be there. I think we can all do our part in cleaning up the pass protection.

Riley Kid of the Week

DC: All right, we got the Riley Kid of the Week who you want to highlight this week?