Colts QB Matt Ryan teams up with 13News for 'Inside the Huddle'

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News is proud to announce that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will join 13Sports Director Dave Calabro every week for "Inside the Huddle."

The exclusive insight and analysis from the NFL MVP quarterback will air each Wednesday throughout the season during 13News at 6 p.m.

"For years, 13News and Dave Calabro have paired with iconic Colts players to bring fans outstanding coverage of their favorite team, from Jim Harbaugh to Peyton Manning to Andrew Luck and Pat McAfee. I'm thrilled that the tradition continues with Matt Ryan," said Michael Brouder, president and general manager of WTHR-TV.

The exclusive partnership with 13News will also feature Ryan's commitment to the community and will benefit Riley Children’s Foundation. Every week, Republic Airways and LIFT Academy will step up to make a significant donation to Riley, and 13News will highlight Riley's "Kid of the Week" every Wednesday at 6:20 p.m.

Before joining the Colts, Ryan spent 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He was voted the 2016 NFL MVP after guiding the Falcons to Super Bowl LI. Since coming to Indianapolis, Ryan has dedicated much of his time visiting children at Riley and is excited to give back to his community in a meaningful way.