Videos on Demand | WTHR+ brings dynamic 24/7 local programming to Roku and Fire

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the Indianapolis area on the all-new WTHR+ app from Channel 13.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Staying up-to-date with the latest news and weather in central Indiana has never been easier with the all-new WTHR+ app from Channel 13.

Our channel features the latest breaking news impacting you and your family, plus video coverage from local events.

Stay Weather Aware with updated forecasts, severe weather video and Live Doppler 13 Radar available to track the storms where you live.

WTHR+ has the latest in sports from your favorite local pro and college teams, plus entertainment content if you want to kick back and relax.

Know what's real or fake with our award-winning news verification program Verify.

You can also binge your favorite Chuck's Big Adventure stops or dig into the latest 13 Investigates reports.