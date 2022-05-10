Inside the Huddle: Matt Ryan says Colts seeking consistency

Dave Calabro took fan questions for quarterback Matt Ryan inside the huddle.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been another tough week for the Indianapolis Colts, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took fan questions inside the huddle with quarterback Matt Ryan.

Chief among them, what's wrong with the Colts, Matt?

"We just haven't had the start we wanted, and so I really feel like we're close to being the kind of football team we can be, we just need to put it together in all three phases for four quarters," Ryan said. "I think if we can do that, we've all shown at times throughout the season, to be able to play really well, we just have to do it consistently."

For the most part this season, games have been a tale of two halves.

"You've gotta play four quarters," said Ryan. "We've been pretty good in the second half and showing really good resiliency, but it's ... you're not going to be consistent and you're not going to win football games consistently when you're putting yourself in a hole, so we've got to do a better job at the start of games."

We asked Ryan if his nine turnovers are weighing on him, and if he has been looking at that aspect of his game.

"It hasn't been something that has been a big issue for me throughout my career, but the first four games are what they are, so you have to address it. Sometimes they come in spurts, and so it's just cleaning up the little details, making sure we're really securing the football in the pocket and just getting through a couple of games with a clean sheet and get a little bit of momentum, I think that can really help us out," he said.

We also asked Ryan if head coach Frank Reich still has the locker room.

"There's no doubt," said Ryan. "The guys have a tremendous amount of respect for him and how he goes about it every day. I've been with him a short time, he's one of the best I've been around. Very consistent day in and day out and gets the guys motivated and ready to play. We've got to go out there and play the way we're capable of."

Riley Kid of the Week

Ryan also recognized Colts super fan Eli Otero as the Riley Kid of the Week.

"He is a recent liver transplant recipient and is doing great, so we're all happy for him," Ryan said.

“I love them," Eli said of his Riley caregivers. "Thanks for helping me get my second life. It’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”

