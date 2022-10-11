Docs: Anderson Schools bookkeeper stole nearly $1M, used money on personal items, gambling

Carla Burke allegedly wrote about 312 checks to herself from Anderson Schools totaling $976,773. She spent that money on personal expenses, including gambling.

ANDERSON, Ind — A former bookkeeper for a Madison County school district has been federally charged for writing herself checks — totaling nearly $1 million over more than five years — and using that stolen money for personal expenses and gambling.

Carla Burke, 62, of Anderson, was the bookkeeper for Anderson Community School Corporation, specifically the district's food service department.

In that role, she maintained the financial records for the department and was also responsible for issuing checks on behalf of Anderson Schools that were approved by her supervisor.

Court documents allege that between Jan. 1, 2014, and June 30, 2019, she used her job to embezzle nearly $1 million from the school corporation.

Rather than submit legitimate vendor expenses, Burke issued approximately 312 checks to herself from ACSC totaling $976,773.29.

In an attempt to hide she was stealing from the school district, prosecutors say Burke falsified school records, making it appear the payments were to an Anderson Schools vendor.

She used the stolen money on personal expenses, including gambling at several casinos.

Prosecutors also say Burke "willfully failed to report" approximately $225,381 in income she derived from the scheme on her tax returns and lied to federal agents when questioned about her illegal conduct.

Burke was charged with wire fraud. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison.